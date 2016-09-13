Chris y Liam Hemsworth, igualitos a su papá

​Los hermanos Chris y Liam Hemswoth son dos de los hombres más guapos de Hollywood y ya samos a quién se lo deben: a su papá.

El guapo protagonista de 'Thor' compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una foto de hace varios años en la que se ve a Craig Hemsworth junto a sus pequeños y apuestos Chris y Liam.

"¡Feliz Día del Padre papá! Gracias por llevarme cada fin de semana a surfear, a entrenar futbol y atletismo, y a cualquier lugar y a todas partes y por amarnos tanto a mamá y a nosostros. Te amo", escirbió Chris junto a la foto.

Chris y Liam tienen además un hermano mayor llamado Luke, él también es actor y aunque es un poco menos conocido que sus hermanos mayores, también es muy talentoso.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ7oiS3j5H4/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Happy Father's Day dad! Thanks for taking me surfing every weekend and driving me to football training and athletics training and to friends houses and anywhere and everywhere and for loving mum and us kids so much. Love u #fathersday #legend</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una foto publicada por Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2016-09-04T11:08:11+00:00">4 de Sep de 2016 a la(s) 4:08 PDT</time></p></div></blockquote><script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>

