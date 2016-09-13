ESCENA

Joe Jonas rechaza el cariño de las fans mexicanas

ESCENA

Amal Clooney habla sobre el terror que provoca el Estado Islámico en las mujeres yazidíes

ESCENA

Las muestras de amor entre Salma Hayek y su marido en su reencuentro en Londres

ESCENA

Neymar publicará su primera canción en Facebook

ESCENA

Anahí confirmó estar esperando a su primer hijo

ESCENA

Itatí Cantoral soltó una grosería en plena transmisión

ESCENA

Edith Márquez rendirá homenaje a Juan Gabriel con las canciones más importantes

ESCENA

Sobrina nieta de María Félix, sigue dando de qué hablar

ESCENA

México, D.F.

Chris y Liam Hemsworth, igualitos a su papá

El guapo protagonista de 'Thor' compartió una foto de hace varios años de su papá Craig Hemsworth.
13/09/2016 10:58 a.m.
0
lecturas
Agencias
Diario Presencia

​Los hermanos Chris y Liam Hemswoth son dos de los hombres más guapos de Hollywood y ya samos a quién se lo deben: a su papá.

El guapo protagonista de 'Thor' compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una foto de hace varios años en la que se ve a Craig Hemsworth junto a sus pequeños y apuestos Chris y Liam.

"¡Feliz Día del Padre papá! Gracias por llevarme cada fin de semana a surfear, a entrenar futbol y atletismo, y a cualquier lugar y a todas partes y por amarnos tanto a mamá y a nosostros. Te amo", escirbió Chris junto a la foto.

Chris y Liam tienen además un hermano mayor llamado Luke, él también es actor y aunque es un poco menos conocido que sus hermanos mayores, también es muy talentoso.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ7oiS3j5H4/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Happy Father&#39;s Day dad! Thanks for taking me surfing every weekend and driving me to football training and athletics training and to friends houses and anywhere and everywhere and for loving mum and us kids so much. Love u #fathersday #legend</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una foto publicada por Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2016-09-04T11:08:11+00:00">4 de Sep de 2016 a la(s) 4:08 PDT</time></p></div></blockquote><script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>


¿Te ha parecido interesante la noticia?

¿Y tú, qué opinas?

En Presencia.MX ahora puedes comentar con tu cuenta de Facebook, Twitter, Google, o puedes crearte una cuenta Disqus. Si deseas comentar como invitado (guest), es necesario tu nombre, tu e-mail y seleccionar "I'd rather post as a guest (Prefiero publicar como invitado)", y a la brevedad nuestro community team dará seguimiento a tu publicación.

Comparte

MÁS DE ESCENA

Giovani dos Santos llamó la atención con un mensaje para Belinda

México, D.F.0

Dos Santos escribió el pasado viernes un mensaje que decía únicamente “#veoquetodavíameextrañas”.

Kate Upton criticó a los jugadores de los Dolphins de Miami

NUEVA YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS.0

Sofía Vergara a sus 44 años se siente una mujer afortunada

México, D.F.0

Antonio Banderas predijo que Hillary Clinton, derrotará fácilmente a Trump

México, D.F.0

MÁS DE ESCENA

Joe Jonas rechaza el cariño de las fans mexicanas

Amal Clooney habla sobre el terror que provoca el Estado Islámico en las mujeres yazidíes

Las muestras de amor entre Salma Hayek y su marido en su reencuentro en Londres

Giovani dos Santos llamó la atención con un mensaje para Belinda

Neymar publicará su primera canción en Facebook

Kate Upton criticó a los jugadores de los Dolphins de Miami

Anahí confirmó estar esperando a su primer hijo

Itatí Cantoral soltó una grosería en plena transmisión

Sofía Vergara a sus 44 años se siente una mujer afortunada

Antonio Banderas predijo que Hillary Clinton, derrotará fácilmente a Trump

Comparte

TE RECOMENDAMOS...

Copyright © Presencia.MX | Todos los derechos reservados